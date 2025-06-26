Capricorn Horoscope for 26 June 2025: New opportunities may come up to showcase your potential

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the emotions under control Be sincere in love and ensure you settle all disputes. Continue your efforts at the workplace to obtain the best professional results. Handle wealth carefully. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, your relationship is productive, and you’ll also settle the existing minor troubles. Professional success will be there. Minor wealth issues may come up, but health is positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive and engaged. A third person may interfere in the relationship, which you need to avoid at any cost, as this may lead to issues in the coming days. Avoid arguments with your partner as this can elevate troubles today. Settle down with your lover and convince them with a cool mind. You may introduce love today to the parents. Expect a change in the status, and some females will get hitched. Be careful not to get into arguments which can lead to friction.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of your job. New opportunities will come up to display your potential. However, you should also be careful while giving suggestions at team sessions as a senior or a manager may not like your attitude and will also try belittling your efforts. You must also be careful about communication with the clients today. Those who handle transport, sales, finance, animation, or architecture profiles will see new tasks coming in. Traders may come across a serious tax-related issue today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there, but it is crucial to also control the expenditure. Though you can consider buying electronic appliances today, it is good not to try your luck in the stock market. Some females will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Some businessmen will also develop issues in the partnership that will impact the free flow of funds, impacting the expansion plans.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Look for safe options to gain relief from existing ailments. Some Capricorns, especially females will have oral health issues. You should also be careful to have more proteins and vitamins for lunch. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. Those who are travelling need to carry a medical box and you should also be careful while taking part in adventurous activities.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

