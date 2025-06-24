Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pisces Horoscope for 24 June 2025: Avoid making big buys without thinking

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 24, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Share a friendly idea with your team; they may welcome fresh thoughts.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Kind Words Bring Peace to Your Heart

Today, your feelings run deep and clear. Trust your instincts when talking to friends. A small act of compassion can heal a heart in need.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Pisces, a gentle wave of emotion guides you toward kindness today. You may find comfort in helping someone or sharing a smile. Creative thoughts flow easily, making art or writing fun. Talking with a friend can lift your spirits. Be open to joy.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your caring heart shows brightly, making others feel warm and safe. If you are single, share a kind word or compliment with someone new. In a relationship, gentle listening will deepen your bond; ask your partner about their day and really hear their answer. Small acts like writing a note or offering a hug make a big difference.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your imagination helps you find new ways to solve tasks at work. Share a friendly idea with your team; they may welcome fresh thoughts. Keep your plans clear and write steps down to avoid confusion. If you face a slow moment, use it to organize your workspace. Later, a small success will bring pride and push you forward.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Your finances remain calm, but mindful spending will help you save. Write down three small goals, like saving for a treat or paying a bill early. If you see a chance to earn extra, consider it. Avoid making big buys without thinking. A friendly chat about money tips may help you learn a new trick.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your feelings link to your body’s energy today. If you feel tired, give yourself a short rest or nap. Try gentle stretches or roll your shoulders to ease tension. Drink warm water or herbal tea to soothe digestion. Take three deep breaths whenever stress pops up. Plan a light meal with veggies and protein for balance.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope for 24 June 2025: Avoid making big buys without thinking
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On