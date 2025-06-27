Sagittarius Horoscope for 27 June 2025: You may witness the comeback of an ex-lover who can complicate things

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions make decisions Put in efforts to keep the relationship steady. The challenges at the workplace may upset you but will also make you stronger. Be careful about investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your love life will have minor issues, and your professional life will also see challenges. Financially, you will be good, and your health will be intact.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence in the relationship. There will be tremors over the past love affair. You may also witness the comeback of an ex-lover who can complicate things in your love affair. Some females will also lose their temper while having disagreements that may lead to chaos. Open communication is crucial today, and find time to spend with the loved one where you may settle things. Single natives can also expect to meet someone who brings changes to their lives.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

A senior may not be happy with the performance and may try belittling your efforts, which may impact the morale. You should also be careful while giving suggestions at the workplace. You may require giving space to new entrants in the team, which may seriously impact your role. Those who handle profiles related to marketing, sales, trading, finance, animation, aviation, advertising, architecture, and tourism will need to come up with new strategies. Businessmen need to wait for a day to sign new deals, and students will also be required to strive hard to clear the examinations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and it is good to have a strong strategy to handle it. You may be keen to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business but expert guidance will be helpful. A foreign trip will also be on the cards and the financial condition permits that. Businessmen should be careful about trade expansions as minor fund crises will be there. Some troubles in the partnership will also lead to financial issues.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. But those who have asthma or breathing trouble must be careful about dusty locations. There will be kidney-related ailments that you need to be careful about. Some children will have issues associated with digestion. The day is also good to give up smoking. Pregnant females should also avoid adventure activities while on vacation, especially underwater sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)