Diwali 2022: What will bring you prosperity based on your zodiac sign

The festival of Diwali is celebrated by millions of people across the globe. As the name suggests, this joyous day is celebrated with fireworks, candles, prayers, sweets, and family gatherings to honour the triumph of virtue over evil. Let's see what each zodiac sign has in store based on where the planets are in the zodiac this Diwali.

Aries: In order to make progress in life, it is essential to reorganise your priorities and create order where there was confusion be it your personal or professional space. Conversely, you should prioritise your own well-being and health. This is an excellent time to establish rules and boundaries to avoid unwanted negativity. Learn to take a backseat and let others find their way while you pursue your own goals.

Taurus: This Diwali, your imaginative and passionate side will receive special attention. Make it a priority to satisfy some of your creative impulses as part of your routines of self-care. Remember that your past does not determine who you are now. To the extent that it brings you joy, pursue that. Following your new creative rituals will give you the energy you need to pursue your goals and pave the way for your next adventure.

Gemini: Now is a period of reflection and introspection for you to figure out your core. The planets are aligned in a way that makes you think about your domestic life and the things you value most in order to feel comfortable and secure. Wonderful episodes are on their way to you in your professional life; all you have to do is listen and concentrate on what makes you happiest when you're alone by yourself at home.

Cancer: Keep your cool and your wits about you when it comes to communicating with others. If you've been experiencing some friction in your relationships as of late, it's more crucial than ever to keep a level head and refrain from being unduly judgmental of others. Make a habit of routines that focus on your weak spots and your sensitive areas. Listen and provide support, but remember to keep your emotions under check.

Leo: This Diwali, you must examine your spending patterns, but in doing so, don’t compromise on your self-worth. It's also a good idea to limit your spending and check your budget to see where you can cut back. Remember, the possibilities are endless and that there is plenty for everyone. Focusing on and showing appreciation for what you already have is the first step in developing an abundant attitude.

Virgo: This Diwali will prove to be profoundly transformative for you. Now you're putting your newfound knowledge, emotions, and expectations into practise. That costs you awareness of patterns that may be sabotaging your progress, though. Check your thoughts for any signs of obsession or overthinking, and try to return your focus to the basics. Your loyalty must always be first and foremost to yourself.

Libra: You should spend some time for reflection and cleansing this Diwali. You love your friends and social life, but the planets are showing you the benefits of spending time on your own. It's a potent time to pause and reflect on the progress you've made, as well as to try to make sense of your current feelings through a more rational prism. When you settle your mind and learn to focus, wonderful things will begin to happen.

Scorpio: The cosmos is sending you a message of reassurance that it's fine to rely on others at times instead of taking the onus on your shoulders all the time. You can meet new people and find yourself playing a variety of roles for your loved ones. Look to be a motivator and a mystique to bring out your core skills to play. It's OK to put yourself first and set high goals, but it's priceless to impart your knowledge to others.

Sagittarius: This Diwali, the planets may encourage you to take a huge risk, leave your current job, and start over somewhere else. Avoid hasty conclusions and instead be patient with the process. To avoid draining your strength too quickly, it's important to carefully plan out your next career steps before you start looking. Remembering that Rome was not built in a day and building an empire is an enduring process.

Capricorn: The planets are encouraging you to go out of your usual routine and try something new, while the stars are nudging you to reconsider some deeply held beliefs. This period is allowing you to widen your horizons in a variety of ways, such as by embracing new ideologies or by travelling to new places. Accept the fact that you have nothing to prove. You are priceless in and of yourself, and every recognition you've received is a unique honour.

Aquarius: This Diwali, the planets want you to learn how to strike a balance between campaigning for others and advocating for yourself. There is no harm in thinking and caring about yourself when it comes to finding happiness. Improving oneself is the first step to making a difference in the life of others. Create your own safe haven first where you can relax and then attend to others. This will bring a new dimension to your life.

Pisces: Right now, the focus should be on your connections. Your ability to see things as they really are rather than as you wish them is how you need to see your connections. You can put an unreasonable amount of pressure on other people, so now is a good time to let down your guard and face the truth. Master the skill of self-healing and the cultivation of happiness, both in interpersonal interactions and beyond. You will soon experience a state of spiritual bliss.

