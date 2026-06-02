'It's not really about Horoscopes': Renowned astrologer explains why Gen Z is turning to astrology for emotional support

In an age dominated by technology, social media, and endless streams of information, it may seem surprising that many young people are turning to astrology for comfort and guidance. Yet for Gen Z, astrology has become much more than daily horoscopes or personality traits linked to zodiac signs. According to renowned astrologer, numerologist, tarot reader, and Vastu consultant Shradha Salla, astrology is increasingly serving as a tool for self-reflection and emotional understanding in a world that often feels uncertain and overwhelming.

Why Gen Z is turning to astrology for emotional support(Pinterest)

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Salla, who has spent more than two decades guiding individuals and organizations through important life decisions, believes the growing interest in astrology among Gen Z is often misunderstood.

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"Gen Z isn't turning to astrology because they believe in magic. They're turning to it because it gives them a language for what they're already feeling. And that's something therapy waitlists and productivity apps haven't been able to offer," she says.

According to Salla, this generation's connection with astrology goes beyond blind faith or viral social media content. Instead, it offers a way to make sense of emotions, experiences, and personal challenges that can sometimes feel difficult to explain. For many young people, astrology provides a framework that helps them better understand themselves and the world around them.

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{{^usCountry}} She explains that Gen Z's growing interest in astrology is closely connected to the world they have grown up in. Many stepped into adulthood during a time of financial uncertainty, increasing stress, social expectations, and ongoing conversations about burnout and mental well-being. The traditional life path that once seemed straightforward, where education led to a secure career and a predictable future, no longer feels as certain as it did for previous generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explains that Gen Z's growing interest in astrology is closely connected to the world they have grown up in. Many stepped into adulthood during a time of financial uncertainty, increasing stress, social expectations, and ongoing conversations about burnout and mental well-being. The traditional life path that once seemed straightforward, where education led to a secure career and a predictable future, no longer feels as certain as it did for previous generations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, while mental health awareness has increased, access to support is not always immediate. Therapy can involve long waiting periods, and wellness tools may not always provide the deeper sense of meaning people are searching for. In this context, astrology has found a place, not as a solution to every problem, but as a way to reflect on personal experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, while mental health awareness has increased, access to support is not always immediate. Therapy can involve long waiting periods, and wellness tools may not always provide the deeper sense of meaning people are searching for. In this context, astrology has found a place, not as a solution to every problem, but as a way to reflect on personal experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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Salla believes that the questions people are asking astrology today are very different from those asked by previous generations. Earlier generations often looked to astrology for predictions about major life events, such as marriage, finances, or future opportunities. Gen Z, however, is more likely to use it as a tool for self-discovery.

Instead of asking what the future holds, many young people are trying to understand why certain patterns keep showing up in their lives, why some situations leave them emotionally exhausted, or why a particular phase has felt so difficult to move through. According to Salla, this shift is not really about predicting the future, but more about gaining self-awareness and understanding the deeper reasons behind their experiences. For a generation that values emotional understanding and is constantly searching for meaning, this approach continues to strike a chord.

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Disclaimer: The information shared in this article is based on astrological beliefs and expert opinions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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