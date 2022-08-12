Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 12, 2022: Today is a fantastic day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today is a fantastic day, and Gemini natives are going to succeed professionally. You will not have to strive much to gain an upper hand over competitors. You can enthusiastically initiate meetings with your colleagues, and win the trust of your seniors and bosses. Make well-versed economic decisions that are in your best interest. Be adaptable and modify your strategy whenever needed. You are likely to maintain good health which would also give you success. Something you earnestly desire may be opposed by the family members and get you all upset. Someone in your family may give you the cold shoulder and complicate things. Money may become a problem and needs to be conserved meticulously. A competitive situation may develop on the social front. There are chances of disputes among the relatives regarding the ancestral property. Some of you are likely to limit your social interaction to devote more time to serious issues.

Gemini Finance Today: Profitable dealings will improve the financial health of Gemini natives. You may overspend and get yourself into a tight situation. Try to remain alert and consider your options before investing, as someone may try to dupe you.

Gemini Family Today: Family commitments can upset your plans today. Gemini natives may have to bend before their parents' will to attend a family event today. The demands of some unwanted guests may upset you on the domestic front.

Gemini Career Today: The professional front is likely to create opportunities to go abroad for Gemini natives. You succeed withstanding a lot of work pressure without feeling any discomfort. Gemini natives would excel in their respective fields with hard work.

Gemini Health Today: Incorporate a brisk walk or light exercise into your daily schedule. Establishing this as a daily routine can benefit you immensely and will be the best option for you. Convince yourself that your body needs exercise and you will be in the gym in no time.

Gemini Love Life Today: Gemini natives are likely to be full of enthusiasm for finding the company of an interesting person. Also, meeting someone known during a function or a journey cannot be ruled out. Some Gemini love birds are likely to realize it hard way that true love is not just an infatuation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

