Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Laziness may start telling on your health. Much fun is in store for you on the family front. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may take a nosedive as relationship threatens to get spoilt.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Health needs all your attention today. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. A celebratory atmosphere may be created at home by someone’s homecoming. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. A balanced diet and exercise is advised. Household chores may seem a hassle to some. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly will need to be more discreet or they can be exposed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. You can be given some different job at office today. Adhering to a regular routine will do you good. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may crave for company and look for romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. Chances of not seeing eye-to-eye with a family member are very real. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Much respect and adulation is in store for some on the family front. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may have no takers and add to your frustrations.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Romance will be farthest from your mind today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Good news on the professional front will keep you in a buoyant mood. Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy.You can be at your creative best in setting up the house.A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love!A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON