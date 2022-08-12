Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 12, 2022: Explore new dimensions

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives are likely to be full of energy but need to be careful about channelling that in the right direction. Don't let recent setbacks rule your present day. You should explore new dimensions right now, and try to make work more enriching. Your attempts to impress someone on the social front may meet with partial success. It is high time you give back to those who have cared for you. A parent, especially a maternal figure, may need your time and advice; so, remain available. Yoga and meditation would help in keeping in shape and mentally agile. Taurus natives will have to go out of routine work to enjoy their vacation. If you want to travel start planning your trip now. You can be invited on a fun trip by your near and dear ones. Indications of inheriting an ancestor's property are on the card. Socially, someone can use you to further meet his or her ends. You may have a lot on your plate today, which may exhaust you.

Taurus Finance Today: Taurus businessmen are likely to succeed in adding to their profits with a new partnership or collaboration. You are likely to toy with new ideas and, quite possibly, experiment with new ways to make money. All your calculated risks may pay off handsomely.

Taurus Family Today: You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. You are likely to catch up on the latest family news by participating in a festival or an event. Blessings of a saintly person give peace of mind.

Taurus Career Today: A careless word could rebound on you and impact professional goals. Evaluate your responsibilities today. You are likely to face a hectic schedule on the professional front. There is a possibility of arguments with senior officials.

Taurus Health Today: Today Taurus natives may find themselves feeling a bit sluggish. This is a temporary phase, but it is vital to fight the tendency to laze around the house. You will have to change your sedentary lifestyle to bring joy and happiness in life.

Taurus Love Life Today: A promising day when love is likely to sail into your life. A short-lived romantic encounter would give sweet memories, which you can cherish later on. Beloved’s company will not only allow knowing each other well but also bring a different kind of joyous feeling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

