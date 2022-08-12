Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 12, 2022: A fun day with family

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today is a great day for Capricorns and they may achieve something significant in their career. Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. You are more likely to appreciate others' points of view now, than before. Failing to prioritize love life could create some misunderstandings. It is a good day to embark on a new fitness programme for Capricorn natives. Avoid your tendency toward a bit laziness and put down those unhealthy snacks. A fun-filled holiday at an amusement and theme park with your family is on the cards for some Capricorn natives. If you are hoping to sell your house quickly then you should consider a private sale within your family. You may even get a good price for it. If you are a student, you may achieve your goals. Capricorns may face disappointment despite doing something special for their significant other, so don't expect to. Continue efforts to make the relationship stronger.

Capricorn Finance Today Courageous initiatives on the financial front will begin to bear fruits immediately. Dream to take the business to newer heights is likely to materialize, on successfully hiring self-motivated people.

Capricorn Family Today A social function may be given a miss due to some previous engagement, but you will be able to make up for it later. Be generous in offering time and resources to a relative in need. It may strengthen your ties greatly. A child or family youngster may win a prestigious honour.

Capricorn Career Today You may be assigned an important assignment with deadlines to test your hard work, sincerity and dedication. You succeed in carving a niche for yourself as you have decided to join a career in media or hospitality.

Capricorn Health Today You may enjoy good health today but you do need to be careful about safeguarding your health. Keep to your diet and exercise regimen for it will bring great benefits. Diabetic patients don’t forget to involve themselves in moderate exercises like walking or jogging etc.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the love front, this can be a disappointing day and Capricorns may not get an expected response. You may also fail to put in extra efforts to cement a romantic bond. On the marital front, you are likely to miss the opportunity to renew pledges to partner to cement the bond.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

