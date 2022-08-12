Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 12, 2022: Love shall come your way

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today Aquarius natives will be in a positive frame of mind. Professionally, the day appears very smooth and you would be able to manage the odds. You would be enthusiastic about exercise and getting your mind and body back on track. Remember all that glitters are not gold, so invest very carefully. Irresponsible spending may upset the budget, so be careful. All your family relationships are likely to be pleasant as you dedicatedly work towards keeping everyone happy. A renovation to a family home might end up costing you some money you hadn't intended to spend. So, keep aside some contingency funds. Plan an enjoyable trip with friends or loved ones to distract your attention and manage work pressure or stress. Someone is likely to come and make you participate in something on the social function today. Creative hobbies are likely to keep Aquarius natives relaxed. Luck favours some Aquarians on the academic front and they secure admission to a prestigious institute.

Aquarius Finance Today You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front as high expenditure may lead to a cash crunch. Overspending threatens to get Aquarius natives into a tight situation on the monetary front, so be judicious with money

Aquarius Family Today Finding your own space may prove difficult today on the domestic front, but your insistence will pay. You will need to be patient with your family youngster or child so that your relationship becomes stronger over the period.

Aquarius Career Today Don't look for shortcuts on the professional front; instead, put in the effort because it will yield the desired outcome. New thoughts give an edge over competitors on the professional front and help prove your capabilities.

Aquarius Health Today Serenity and peace of mind are indicated today. This feeling of calm will give you inner strength and help you live in harmony with yourself and others. Maintain a distance from pollution because constant exposure to it could cause problems to the lungs of even healthy persons.

Aquarius Love Life Today The company of a true romantic friend would enable Aquarius natives to share feelings without any hesitation. Love is likely to come your way bringing moments of sheer happiness. Passions would help in making a romantic affair full of sparkle and sizzle.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

