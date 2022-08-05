Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Perfect time to take direct action

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Now is the perfect time for Gemini natives to take direct action. Things are lined up in your favour, and you should be able to make amazing progress if you just know what you need to do. New work will be challenging and keep you on your toes in a positive way. Mental alertness would enable solving a tricky problem. It would be better if Gemini natives avoid undue risks in financial dealings. Good advice from family members will help in reducing mental pressure. A romantic partner touches the soul and that would take imagination to unlimited heights. Planning a vacation, keep an eye on your expenditure before you travel. A pleasant trip with friends will be very satisfying. Value the property at the right price to attract buyers for it. Verify all documents before getting into a joint property venture. Also, those looking to rent out their house are advised to pay attention to document verification.

Gemini Finance Today: It is advised to avoid taking any risk in financial matters today as things may not go your way. Look at all aspects of the investment by considering all pros and cons to reap financial gains. There will also be talks of new associations, tie-ups or partnerships on the horizon for Gemini natives.

Gemini Family Today: The domestic affair will need some time and effort today. Your responsibilities are all-consuming today, so make sure that you're handling them as soon as they pop up. Parental illness is likely to keep you busy. Make sure you don’t neglect it to avoid aggravation.

Gemini Career Today: Gemini native's luck will immensely help them on the professional front. You will receive recognition for the work that you do today. Stay positive to maintain or forge connections. See the good possibilities out there and direct your energy to them. You are likely to find new assignments challenging.

Gemini Health Today: You’ll be focused on finding a better way to balance your needs and wellness with your work early in the day. Efforts to change your diet and be more organized about your routine will make a remarkable difference to your wellbeing.

Gemini Love Life Today: Some singles are likely to rekindle old friendships and have a lovely evening reminiscing the old times they’ve shared with a special friend. Geminis looking to tie the knot may succeed in finding the perfect venue for their wedding reception.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

