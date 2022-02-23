Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 23: Be careful of these ailments

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Life’s daily flow of occurrences are determined not by your wants but by how you react. Observe, listen and understand, for life is beyond our limited senses. Maintain that aura of mystery. Plan out a whole day and keep checking those boxes for a sense of achievement as they will guarantee a better tomorrow. Be wary of people with huge egos. It’s unlikely that people may cause you trouble now but things may get more difficult soon. So, it’s better to keep your distance and be cautious. At work or in business, there’s nothing that a smile can’t fix. Remember, optimism is a true virtue. Enjoy your social time with near ones but stay protected and preventive of possible ailments. Very conveniently, today’s star placements are pretty sociable. You would be in the mood to entertain friends and loved one, so expect some memorable moments today. If you have been gathering the courage to take new chances, stop for a moment and rethink. Now is not the time to undertake impromptu adventures, wait, think and then act.

Gemini Finance Today

Today focus more on pleasures that do not put a hole in your pocket. Students may need new equipment. You may want to take a look at your daily expenses and revisit strategy or devise a budget.

Gemini Family Today

Whatever grumbles and complaints you have, you are advised to keep them to yourself. A brief pause is necessary to think through situations at home. Don’t expect others to roll over and say yes at your every whim.

Gemini Career Today

The workplace atmosphere will be cordial and time is auspicious. You are likely to maintain consistency and you focus on the agreements. Your prior experience in financial matters may prove beneficial.

Gemini Health Today

You are healthy and like to stay fit. Get a better handle on emotions to prevent headaches or ill-ease. Someone in family may need attention due to changing weather patterns. Consume lots of water and fresh greens and don’t forgo any excuse for a brisk walk.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your romantic chart might be dominated by fantasies and secrets. Unleash your desires and you will be surprised at the outcomes. Trust your loved ones and try to stay unbiased.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

