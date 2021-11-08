Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 8: Beware of scams

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Appropriately symbolized by the celestial twins, this air sign was interested in so many pursuits that it had to double itself. Because of Geminis' intrinsic duality, they're often falsely misrepresented as two-faced. Playful and intellectually curious, Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac. You will experience mixed feelings today, dear Gemini. You will feel overwhelmed today. When you are happy, you will be extremely jolly. You would want to dance and shout in excitement. Travel has been in your mind since a really long time, but circumstances have been preventing you from turning your dream into reality. But now that everything seems to be in a better state, why not plan a trip to your favorite destination?

Gemini Finance Today

The application of seeking credit and loan may be easily available, but there can be fraudulent activities. You may fall into a scam circle. Don’t trust everyone easily. Some old investments earn fruitful results. But, avoid any risky speculation as you may face setbacks. There is a need to understand the importance of saving and its value.

Gemini Family Today

You will be feeling unaccountably stubborn today and persist in going against what everybody else and your own good sense tell you to do. You need to realize that digging your heels in is not going to solve any problems.

Gemini Career Today

You will remain a strong player in your workplace. Be ready to encounter some new challenges along the way. You will lead your team on a new project. You may adopt a new way of thinking. Monetary gains are expected.

Gemini Health Today

Your health will be good today, dear Gemini. However, you may face some dietary problems. You have been eating a lot of junk food lately that has caused irregular bowels. Take care!

Gemini Love Life Today

Let things go on at its pace. Now that you are done with your worries, you could probably look for some affection. For couples, sort things out, say it all and start afresh.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026