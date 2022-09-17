Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Happiness is in store for you

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today Gemini natives may remain in a romantic mood and may continue to spread tenderness all around them! Those who are single may probably discover their true love very soon. Progress in your personal life is also indicated as any previous issue in your married life is likely to get resolved. Gemini natives may enjoy a golden run on the financial front. New partnerships, ventures and good deals are ready to be made and may prove advantageous. You cannot afford to be careless about your health today and you should get a medical check-up done as soon as possible to avoid any major health problems. You should also take a balanced and nutritious diet. Some of you are likely to get positive outcomes in matters related to property and real estate. Official trips taken during this time are likely to bring monetary benefits in future. Inability to concentrate as well as some confusion may make things difficult for Gemini students.

Gemini Finance Today There could be sudden benefits which can improve your financial position. This is a good period to review your plans with your business partner. If Gemini natives have applied for some loan, there are strong chances of it being cleared today.

Gemini Family Today Much happiness is in store on the family front as distant relatives visit you after a long time. A family friend may prove very helpful in removing matrimonial hurdles of an eligible youngster. Gemini natives keen to expand their family may get encouraging news shortly.

Gemini Career Today Some conflicts with those in higher authority are indicated for Gemini natives. The day may also encourage you to change your job but avoid taking any decision in haste. There may be an increase in your workload in the middle of the day. This may drain you out causing you to become exhausted.

Gemini Health Today The day brings much-needed mental peace as you recover from illness. Gemini natives’ mental exhaustion because of excessive workload can be soothed by following breathing exercises. Strike a balance between your personal and professional lives and strive to stay healthy regularly.

Gemini Love Life Today The day may be particularly fulfilling and eventful for Gemini folks. The day may be rich in passion and if you are a single native, you can count on a passionate and powerful encounter. Attending a social gathering would be the biggest gift of life as you may meet your dream person.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON