Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: It’s a promising day

Gemini

People born under this sign are gentle and affectionate, but can be inconsistent and indecisive. Today, your positive traits may come to your rescue in your love life. On the whole, the day remains promising.



Gemini Finance Today

If you are into shares, you are likely to make a killing in the stock market. You will have enough cash to buy a secondhand car cash down. An opportunity to double your money may materialise, so go right ahead and invest. A hike in salary is indicated for some.

Gemini Family Today

Those tending to the house may get pulled in different directions…finishing piled-up housework, catering to the needs of the family, shopping online, and so on;all this will leave them with little time for themselves.Someone is likely to inject a little novelty and excitement into your life and bring about a welcome change.

Gemini Career Today

Those finishing college will do well to give precedence to achieving professional goals over other things. You may undergo multiple internships and training sessions to join your dream company. The resolve with which you started your preparation of an entrance exam appears to be petering out, so perk up.

Gemini Health Today

If you find it difficult to take up an exercise routine, try and be physically active during the day to keep your weight under control. Worshipping your favourite deity, reading religious texts and listening to spiritual talks can be great stress busters, so take them up, if you feel stressed.

Gemini Love Life Today

There is nothing more dreadful than a partner who becomes angry or upset; finding out the reason behind it will help you to calm him/ her down. If you are worried your partner is not giving you enough attention, try an open and honest approach, rather than accusing him/ her of looking elsewhere.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

