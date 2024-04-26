 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises embracing love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises embracing love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about financial expenditure while you are healthy.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness around!

Stay happy in the relationship by showering love and care. You will have surprises at the office and financial prosperity will also exist. Health is good.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Stay happy in the relationship by showering love and care.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Stay happy in the relationship by showering love and care.

Handle the love-related issues and also ensure you have a productive working day. Be careful about financial expenditure while you are healthy.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. Single females may receive a proposal at the office or in the classroom. Some Gemini females will get engaged. Your attitude is crucial in the love life and spare time for the relationship. Married Gemini natives should not get into office romance as the marital life will be compromised. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring in good results. New tasks may require you to spend additional time at the office. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. New responsibilities will make you stronger and additional tasks will augment your role at the workplace. Your innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Entrepreneurs will get funds even from abroad for business purposes. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will receive an offer letter.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. However, it is wise to spare money for the rainy day. Those who are keen to augment wealth can consider large-scale investments including stock market and speculative business. You may also win a legal case related to the property today. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary dispute within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be cool even while feeling uneasiness. Today is good in terms of health and some Gemini natives will even recover from existing ailments. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside often, as it may affect your health and may deviate from the health plan you have set for yourself. Along with maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises embracing love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On