Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts new roles at work
Read Gemini daily horoscope for Aug 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be reasonable and also shower affection on the partner to receive it back.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the old issues for a good tomorrow
Overcome the romance-related issues today and consider focusing on the job to deliver higher professional results. Today, pay attention to your health as well
Be cool in the love affair and settle the professional challenges to prove your diligence. Wealth will be there and you can handle it efficiently. Your health will also be good.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
No major issue will exist in the love affair. Be careful while spending time with your lover and avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the feelings of your partner. Be reasonable and also shower affection on the partner to receive it back. Some old relationships will be back but married natives must stay away from it as the family life will be compromised. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Today, be ready to take up new roles at work. The seniors or management will trust your caliber and new responsibilities will keep you busy. Despite the tight schedule, you will be happy to meet the expectations. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. Some businessmen would have new plans and can confidently launch them today. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Have a good day in terms of finances. As there will be prosperity, you may consider buying electronic devices and home appliances today. You may also consider buying a vehicle. Some females will invest in real estate. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue. There will be additional income from part-time work or you may also legally inherit a family prosperity.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
No major medical issue will trouble you. However, seniors with sleep-related issues should consult a doctor. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
