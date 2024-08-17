 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts new roles at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts new roles at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 17, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Aug 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be reasonable and also shower affection on the partner to receive it back.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the old issues for a good tomorrow

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Overcome the romance-related issues today and consider focusing on the job to deliver higher professional results.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Overcome the romance-related issues today and consider focusing on the job to deliver higher professional results.

Overcome the romance-related issues today and consider focusing on the job to deliver higher professional results. Today, pay attention to your health as well

Be cool in the love affair and settle the professional challenges to prove your diligence. Wealth will be there and you can handle it efficiently. Your health will also be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will exist in the love affair. Be careful while spending time with your lover and avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the feelings of your partner. Be reasonable and also shower affection on the partner to receive it back. Some old relationships will be back but married natives must stay away from it as the family life will be compromised. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Today, be ready to take up new roles at work. The seniors or management will trust your caliber and new responsibilities will keep you busy. Despite the tight schedule, you will be happy to meet the expectations. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. Some businessmen would have new plans and can confidently launch them today. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of finances. As there will be prosperity, you may consider buying electronic devices and home appliances today. You may also consider buying a vehicle. Some females will invest in real estate. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue. There will be additional income from part-time work or you may also legally inherit a family prosperity.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, seniors with sleep-related issues should consult a doctor. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On