Gemini Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The retrograde may bring overseas opportunities for these professionals

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to controversies
Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good.
Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove one's mettle at the office. Minor monetary issues will exist in life, but health will be in good shape today.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Avoid confusion in the relationship to keep going, and communication is a key factor. Be calm and sincere in the relationship today. You may discuss the love affair with your parents for their approval. There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Single natives will be fortunate to find someone special today. Some females will come out of a toxic relationship. Married natives may also consider expanding the family.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment will work at a job. New tasks will keep you busy, while a few profiles will require working additional hours. You should be ready to settle issues with the seniors. Healthcare, IT, architecture, automobile, and academic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may put down the paper to attend a new job interview and receive an offer letter. Some traders will have trouble with local authorities. There will also be issues related to tax today.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Despite minor monetary issues, you are good to invest in property or a speculative business. However, ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. You may also face minor issues associated with funds in the business. It is good to avoid major transactions with strangers online. Students will require financial help to pay the college fees.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
While you will see no major crisis in the form of medical issues, you should also be careful about both your diet and lifestyle. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. You may start attending a gym today or even quit alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More