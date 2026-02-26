Edit Profile
    Gemini Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The retrograde may bring overseas opportunities for these professionals

    Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:15 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to controversies

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good.

    Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove one's mettle at the office. Minor monetary issues will exist in life, but health will be in good shape today.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    Avoid confusion in the relationship to keep going, and communication is a key factor. Be calm and sincere in the relationship today. You may discuss the love affair with your parents for their approval. There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Single natives will be fortunate to find someone special today. Some females will come out of a toxic relationship. Married natives may also consider expanding the family.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment will work at a job. New tasks will keep you busy, while a few profiles will require working additional hours. You should be ready to settle issues with the seniors. Healthcare, IT, architecture, automobile, and academic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may put down the paper to attend a new job interview and receive an offer letter. Some traders will have trouble with local authorities. There will also be issues related to tax today.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    Despite minor monetary issues, you are good to invest in property or a speculative business. However, ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. You may also face minor issues associated with funds in the business. It is good to avoid major transactions with strangers online. Students will require financial help to pay the college fees.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    While you will see no major crisis in the form of medical issues, you should also be careful about both your diet and lifestyle. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. You may start attending a gym today or even quit alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

