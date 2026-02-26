Gemini Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The retrograde may bring overseas opportunities for these professionals

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to controversies Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love affair. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Handle financial affairs diligently. Your health is also good.

Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove one's mettle at the office. Minor monetary issues will exist in life, but health will be in good shape today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today Avoid confusion in the relationship to keep going, and communication is a key factor. Be calm and sincere in the relationship today. You may discuss the love affair with your parents for their approval. There will be fun in the love affair today, but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Single natives will be fortunate to find someone special today. Some females will come out of a toxic relationship. Married natives may also consider expanding the family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today Your commitment will work at a job. New tasks will keep you busy, while a few profiles will require working additional hours. You should be ready to settle issues with the seniors. Healthcare, IT, architecture, automobile, and academic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may put down the paper to attend a new job interview and receive an offer letter. Some traders will have trouble with local authorities. There will also be issues related to tax today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today Despite minor monetary issues, you are good to invest in property or a speculative business. However, ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. You may also face minor issues associated with funds in the business. It is good to avoid major transactions with strangers online. Students will require financial help to pay the college fees.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today While you will see no major crisis in the form of medical issues, you should also be careful about both your diet and lifestyle. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. You may start attending a gym today or even quit alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

