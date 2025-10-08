Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: Marriage is predicted today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: The second half of the day is also good to even fix the marriage.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never compromise on ideals

Challenges in love life may exist, and you need to overcome them. A busy professional life also ensures better performance. Also, handle wealth smartly today.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship through open communication. Your sincerity at work will bring positive results. Both finance and health will be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Today is crucial in terms of love. An old love affair will also be back in your life. You may also meet someone new in your life. Those who are already in a relationship should be careful about the conversations, and it is also good to be a good listener. Today is a good time to take the blessing of seniors at home and introduce the partner. The second half of the day is also good to even fix the marriage.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

It is good to keep a watch on your activities at the workplace. There will be pressure on you to meet the deadlines. A senior may be critical of your performance. The second part of the day is good to update the profile on a job portal. Utilize the communication skills today and be ready to even travel for job reasons. Marketing and sales professionals need to pull up their socks. Businessmen handling electronics, construction, textiles, and automobiles may have a great day.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from different sources. You can expect a hike in salary as well. You may take the initiative to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. It is good to stay out of property-related discussions within the family, as this may lead to mental stress. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may also spend money on charity today, especially in the second half.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good, but there can be minor complications related to the vision. Some seniors may also be uncomfortable while walking. Children may complain about a toothache, and this may also stop them from attending school. You must skip alcohol today and should also be careful to fill the plate with more proteins, vitamins, and minerals. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: Marriage is predicted today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On