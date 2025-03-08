Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about financial decisions today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a pleasant attitude today

Look for effective solutions to settle disputes in the love affair. Give the best productivity results on the job. Be careful about financial decisions today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Give the best results at work.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Give the best results at work.

Explore the different aspects of romance and look for pleasant options to discuss the future. Give the best results at work. Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor cracks in the love life, you both will share happy moments. Some long-distance love affairs will need more effort today. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Ensure you value the opinions of the lover and the second part of the day is also good to discuss the relationship with the parents. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Married male natives may fall in love again which can be disastrous.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos outside while entering the workplace as you will require team support to accomplish specific tasks. Those who have recently joined an organization may receive opportunities to prove their diligence. Avoid controversies at the workplace and keep a distance from productivity-related arguments. Utilize communication skills today and be ready to travel for job reasons. Business developers and salespersons will have a tough day. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture and the second part of the day is also good to sign new partnership deals.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will be successful in meeting the requirements. You may renovate or repair the house while some females will buy jewelry. A smart financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds while the second part of the day is also good to sign new partnership deals.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy. Keep a balance between office and personal life.

You may start the day with exercise and look for options to stay fit. Those who are visiting a gym must stay away from lifting heavy weights. Pregnant females may develop minor complications while traveling to hilly areas and seniors may also have pain in joints today. Drink plenty of water today and avoid alcohol.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On