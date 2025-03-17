Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts new job opportunities

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, A pleasant day waits for you Stand firm in the love life and do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. Your financial decisions may work out in terms of investments. Health is also good. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship.

Resolve the turbulence in the relationship. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship. Be a patient listener and devote more time to the lover. Your partner may have complaints related to your attitude and ensure you both have a romantic dinner, followed by a night drive. You may also take a call on marriage today. Female natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Married females may develop issues at the house of their spouse and this demands open communication with the husband.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may see new job opportunities and may try the fortune. If you have an interview scheduled for today, you may be confident about the result. Those who are new at the office must be careful while dealing with seniors. Students appearing for examinations must work hard to crack examinations. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. However, you will see wealth coming in as the day progresses. You may seriously consider buying a new property or vehicle. Today, you may also have fruitful discussions over wealth among relatives. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Mild exercise is good for staying healthy. Cut down on oily stuff and consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid mental stress and spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may also start attending a yoga session today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)