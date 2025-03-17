Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts new job opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2025 12:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. You may consider buying a new property or vehicle.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, A pleasant day waits for you

Stand firm in the love life and do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. Your financial decisions may work out in terms of investments. Health is also good.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship.

Resolve the turbulence in the relationship. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship. Be a patient listener and devote more time to the lover. Your partner may have complaints related to your attitude and ensure you both have a romantic dinner, followed by a night drive. You may also take a call on marriage today. Female natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Married females may develop issues at the house of their spouse and this demands open communication with the husband.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may see new job opportunities and may try the fortune. If you have an interview scheduled for today, you may be confident about the result. Those who are new at the office must be careful while dealing with seniors. Students appearing for examinations must work hard to crack examinations. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. However, you will see wealth coming in as the day progresses. You may seriously consider buying a new property or vehicle. Today, you may also have fruitful discussions over wealth among relatives. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Mild exercise is good for staying healthy. Cut down on oily stuff and consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid mental stress and spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may also start attending a yoga session today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On