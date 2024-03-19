 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts a happy relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts a happy relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 19, 2024 12:34 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for March 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor issues, your love affair will be intact today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No crisis is big for you

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. You may see minor friction over the old love affair in life.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. You may see minor friction over the old love affair in life.

Despite minor issues, your love affair will be intact today. You will be successful in handling all professional targets. Both health & wealth are also good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Troubleshoot the love-related issues for a happy day. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You may see minor friction over the old love affair in life. Be cool while having arguments and do not hurl insults at the partner. Your priority must be to stay cool and happy in the love affair. Always give space to your partner and never argue on small issues. You may introduce the lover to the parents today. The second part is also auspicious to decide on the future including marriage.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Some new assignments at the office will demand more focus. Be cordial in the team and this will help in group projects. Be innovative in suggestions and ideas. Those who hold senior designations will face the ire of the management for minor issues created by junior team members. Healthcare, IT, architecture, and automobile professionals will find opportunities abroad. Aviation, legal, media, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there in the first part of the day but the routine life will not be affected. Be sincere while having financial discussions within the family and do not have arguments with siblings over property. This can lead to more troubles in the future. Businessmen will see huge profits and can also consider expanding the business to new boundaries. Today is also good to invest in real estate. However, stay away from stock and speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor problems related to the throat will be there. However, this is not serious. If you are keen to kick out unhealthy habits like smoking and chewing tobacco, today is the best time. You may also join a gym or yoga session in the second part of the day. Pregnant females must be careful to avoid adventure activities while on a vacation.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts a happy relationship
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On