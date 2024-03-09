 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts academic success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts academic success

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts academic success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financial issues will be there.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No game is a game for you

Look for better options to express your love. Utilize the opportunities at the job to prove your mettle. Financially, you need to be careful & health is a concern.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Look for better options to express your love.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Look for better options to express your love.

Be sensible in the love affair and ensure steps to settle the difference. You will see job success and this will also pave the way for career growth. Financial issues will be there. Your health is also a concern today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to express love. Today is good to open up your mind to the crush. Be casual in approach while spending time with the lover. Avoid arguments even while having disagreements. The relationship will have the support of the family including the elders. Gemini natives may also come across the ex-flame today which may rekindle the old affair. However, married natives be careful to not put their family life in danger.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Prove your caliber at the workplace. Numerous opportunities will knock on the door. Spend overtime at the office as some projects demand that. Those who are in the notice period will find some good opportunities. Some businessmen will have financial support from partners and this will help the business continue the operation. However, do not invest a big amount in the stock market or speculative business. Students applying for competitive examinations will also find success.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while handling wealth. Some Gemini natives will come across unexpected expenses and this will put pressure on you. A medical emergency at home may be there. A needy friend or relative will also ask for financial assistance today. Today is not good to try to try luck in the stock market.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac-related issues need to be careful. Complications may come up which will even require hospitalization. Some seniors will develop chest-related issues which will result in breathing issues. Avoid traveling to a hilly terrain today. Those who drive must follow all traffic rules. You may consider a balanced diet today, rich in nutrients and proteins. Today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On