Thursday, May 29, 2025
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts an influx of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Wealth will come in from previous investments.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you denote power and authority

Be cool in love and also take steps to settle old issues. Utilize the wealth to settle the dues and prefer safe investments. Health demands attention today.

Gemini Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025: Be tolerant and patient in your love life.(Freepik)
Be tolerant and patient in your love life. Go for safe investments decisions. Handle all professional issues and be productive. Minor medical issues can be there.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today 

You have a romantic attitude today and this will work out in the relationship. Some females may get proposals and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. It is crucial to not delve into the past and ensure you also support the partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Some married females may have issues with the interference of the family of the spouse and it is vital to discuss with the partner about the same.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today 

Your discipline will work out at the office and you may also impress the clients with your communication skills. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever it is required today. Avoid confrontations and accusations today and do not hesitate to give your opinions. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful. Some students planning to go abroad for higher studies can expect a positive response from the university. 

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments but the expenditure will also be higher today. Do not invest in the stock market unless you have a thorough knowledge about it. There can be success in the business and entrepreneurs will also sign new deals for future expansions. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. You may consider buying flight tickets and making hotel reservations for a vacation abroad.   

 

Gemini Health Horoscope Today 

Minor complications related to health may come up. Some seniors may develop breathing problems or blood pressure-related complications today. Females may have pain at joints and there will also be issues associated with eyes and ears today. Junior natives may suffer from minor injuries but they will be easily healed. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip oil and sugar and instead add more proteins today. 

 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

