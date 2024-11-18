Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts new responsibilities at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Obtain the maximum output at the workplace through your performance.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Obtain the maximum output at the workplace through your performance.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Obtain the maximum output at the workplace through your performance.

Troubleshoot all the problems in the relationship. Obtain the maximum output at the workplace through your performance. Prosperity exists in your life today.

Take care of all love issues and also take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Your financial status will be good but ensure you have control over the expenditure. No major health issue will trouble you today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups will be there. It is important to be considerate and patient during a love affair. While you spend time together, avoid conversations that may hurt the emotions of the lover. Ensure you spend more time together while the second half of the day is good to give surprise gifts. You may also reconcile with the old flame with whom you had misunderstandings in the past. Married female natives may get conceived today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at the office. You may travel today or will also succeed in keeping the clients happy. Some copywriters, advertisement persons, nurses, chefs, and media persons will switch jobs today. The second part of the day is good to take up a new project while some professionals will also travel today. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business but this is temporary and things will be back to normal in a day or two. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend lavishly. Though wealth will come to you, there should be a limit to your expenditure. The second part of the day is good to buy gifts for someone. Those who have a planned vacation can go ahead. However, Gemini females who are traveling should be careful while making online transactions. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds today through promoters.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Though your health is good today, some children may develop infections related to the skin, eyes, or ears. Ensure you keep fat and oil out of the plate and have more vitamins and proteins. Some seniors will have stomach-related issues while children may complain about allergies. You should also keep both tobacco and alcohol out of your life.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //