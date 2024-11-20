Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts joyful tidings in the family

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals Enjoy a productive love life where the partner will prefer spending more time with you. Have a creative professional life. Financially you are intact to spend. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Today, consider being productive at the office and take up new challenges that will help you prove your mettle.

Today, consider being productive at the office and take up new challenges that will help you prove your mettle. Have a great love life where you settle all old disputes and will spend more time together. Financial prosperity permits large-scale investments and health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup. Though you may feel like expressing your emotions, wait for a few days to propose. Some females will get engaged today. Ensure you provide space to the lover in the love affair and also avoid unnecessary statements that the lover may misinterpret. Long-distance relationships require open communication today. Married females may also conceive today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Though you may feel it to be impossible, you will succeed in accomplishing it. Some females will succeed in moving abroad for job reasons while bankers, accountants, and business developers will be successful in getting a promotion. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and you will also be helpful to juniors which will be recognized by the management. Traders dealing with textiles, electronics, home appliances, computer accessories, and pharmaceuticals will be fortunate to see good returns.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You may consider a vacation abroad as your financial status permits that. The second part of the day is good for buying property or a vehicle. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today. However, while you make major contributions, it is good to analyze every factor. Some legal issues will be there within the family and you may also require spending on it.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle. Avoid negative thoughts and stay with the family. Whenever you feel uneasiness, do not hesitate to call up a doctor. The females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Pregnant Leos should not take part in adventurous activities and should also carry medicines while on travel.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)