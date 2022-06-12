Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction forJune11,'22, states, don’t rush

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)You are likely to receive a plethora of opportunities the day to further your career. With your sheer willpower, courage and confidence, you may be able to overcome obstacles with ease. Your financial position is likely to remain strong throughout the day. No major expenses are envisaged today. You are likely to see some remarkable changes in your life. If you want to move ahead with the idea of starting something new, you should prepare yourself for the same. Personally, you may get easily irritated which might play spoilsport in managing relationships. Some issues within the family may keep you stressed. However, your state of mind will become positive very soon. Students may have an inclination towards studying and will stay curious to learn new skills. You may spend on decorating and increasing the aesthetic appeal of your house. You may buy a new house or vehicle as well.

Gemini Finance Today You should be mentally ready to recognize lucrative opportunities and draw maximum gains out of them. However, you are advised against making any kind of investment in haste. Verify the authenticity of the scheme first.

Gemini Family Today You are advised to keep a check on your words before speaking and not to overreact in anger, which could cause rifts in the relationship. Family youngsters may test your patience today. Some of you may face some resistance from your children as they may act stubborn with you.

Gemini Career Today If you are expecting a posting abroad then keep your eyes and ears open because an opportunity is likely to come your way shortly. Relationship with seniors at the workplace is likely to improve and your reputation may grow.

Gemini Health Today You are advised not to limit your physical activity today. Your body needs training. Feel free to go to the gym or do yoga outdoors. You should also make a conscious effort to take more fluids and eat healthily.

Gemini Love Life Today If there is any health issue concerning your spouse then it may fade away gradually. If you are single, your parents or a dear friend will propose you connect with someone they may have in mind for you. Don’t rush into things.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

