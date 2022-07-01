Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 1,'22 states, spread happiness

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Today, a feeling of pride will grip your mind and you will look to spread happiness to people around you. Pay attention to yourself and prioritize your diet and exercise. Your body will appreciate it if you take care of it. Development on the professional front will be to your liking. You will enjoy the power and respect you receive today. However, money inflow may be disappointing today. You will be unable to save and may also incur unexpected expenditures. Chances to save will be limited today. Tighten expenditure and spend money only on essential things. Your respect and goodwill will increase in society and you will share a good relationship with your acquaintance and friends. Gemini students appearing for competitive exams have strong chances of getting success. The idea of a holiday seems to be tired and rushed. Plan it well to make it enjoyable.

Gemini Finance Today There could be unexpected losses in business and you may be required to raise a loan to salvage the situation. Money gain may not be very satisfactory today. If you do business, then the relationship with the partner can be volatile. Try not to be in such a situation as it can have a negative impact on your business.

Gemini Family Today Today you will find happiness in family life as children bring cheer and joy with their antics. Some Geminis can also spend money on household improvements. You will get support from younger siblings. The matrimonial alliance of eligible kin or youngster could be finalized shortly.

Gemini Career Today A strong desire for a job change may arise in your mind and the day may be an opportune time to work in this direction. Be more communicative with seniors about your work ideas and vision as they will be supportive

Gemini Health Today Stick to a healthy living pattern and avoid fast food. Eat enough fruits and vegetables to maintain healthy body weight. Follow the right tradition and see your doctor if you have any worries regarding your health or digestive system.

Gemini Love Life Today Despite your packed schedule, you need to spend quality time with your partner or spouse. Be more communicative about your emotions with them. It will help strengthen the relationship. Single Geminis may be set up on dates by friends.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

