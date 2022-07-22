Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 22, '22 states, good day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Geminis need to channel their practical and well-grounded abilities to continue their winning form today. Professional may remain most satisfactory as you achieve a lot, easily. You may be entrusted with a major role by your seniors and enjoy the perks of a job done well. A few measures regarding savings can help you get better results on the financial front. At home, you find it a little difficult to renew old meaningful relations. You are likely to see improvement in your health as you take your fitness game seriously. Travel abroad is possible for Geminis, but don’t run short of cash. Plan a coffee date with your partner, invite your closest friend over for lunch, or go for a solo long drive to somewhere peaceful. If possible, make the best use of your time and energy by helping others. You will need to reduce your property loans otherwise it can hang like a bone around your neck.

Gemini Finance TodaySomeone you look up to for financial help may not prove as charitable as anticipated. So have a backup plan ready. Part-payment of an outstanding amount is likely to be received consolidating your finances.

Gemini Family TodayThere are chances that a family member would try to bring underlying tensions into the open. Major unexpected changes at home could annoy some Geminis. A family youngster may demand an expensive item, think twice before obliging. Counsel them wisely.

Gemini Career Today Your plan to change the job successfully is likely to materialize today. Your encouragement keeps colleagues' motivation high and infectious. You will be able to finish a lot of your pending work today. Your seniors may also start trusting you with more responsibilities.

Gemini Health Today You can safely bid adieu to an old ailment, as you become more conscious of retaining good health. Your enormous confidence would help in enjoying an energetic and happy life. Geminis can also benefit from home cures.

Gemini Love Life Today Someone will lend a helping hand to bring a new life to the romantic affair. Married Geminis can spend the evening in a romantic restaurant or indulge in a love movie at home. An exciting romantic scene may motivate singles to go out and mingle.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

