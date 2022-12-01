Gemini Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Start a new health regime

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

If Geminis find themselves in a position to pursue new financial opportunities, it could mark the beginning of a fascinating time in their life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, several profit streams are anticipated for Gemini natives. Altering one's diet and taking a new approach to life may have a significant impact on one's health. Your home environment could be warm and inviting. Your relationships are likely to grow stronger after spending time together in a comfortable home environment. However, your public persona in the workplace might give off a disturbing vibe. You may need to ask for help from lower-level employees to finish your current tasks on time. Relationship setbacks can be emotionally taxing, but they shouldn't derail you. Instead, try to strengthen your bond with one another. Getting out of town might help. A senior person's counsel may help break an impasse in the property matter. Expect a busy social calendar because of this. Exposure to the public eye is also a distinct possibility.

Gemini Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a good chance that something financially advantageous may open up for Gemini natives. Potentially huge monetary gains may result from this. Profits from earlier investments are also expected. Putting money into risky businesses may pay off in the long run.

Gemini Family Today

When things are going well at home, it's easy to feel upbeat, Geminis. A group of kids can put a smile on your face even if you're having a bad day. Assisting with chores will make you and your loved ones happy, so go ahead and give it your all.

Gemini Career Today

Your professional life won't unfold as you'd like. The quality of your work may suffer if you have trouble getting along with your coworkers. Put forth an effort to collaborate with others for the benefit of the group.

Gemini Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's safe to assume that you're in pristine health. However, you could benefit from starting a new fitness training programme. It could potentially benefit your physical well-being. As a result, you can expect to maintain your current level of contentment and inner calm.

Gemini Love Life Today

Single Geminis are more likely to enter into a new romantic partnership. However, it might not be as good for you as you may have anticipated. It may take newlyweds some time to warm up to one another and feel comfortable sharing their deepest feelings.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON