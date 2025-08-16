Gemini Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: No major ailments

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges excite you Settle the love-related issues & take up new responsibilities at work to obtain the best results. The financial status permits crucial decisions today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love relationship is packed with care and affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to prove your professional mettle. Manage wealth smartly. No major ailments will also trouble you today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment in the relationship will be questioned, and this may mentally upset you. You may also face issues related to egos, and some females will have trouble at home over the love affair. There can also be issues associated with a previous love affair, but you need to handle them efficiently. Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover. Appreciate the success and achievements in both personal and professional life. Single females can expect a proposal while attending a party or at an official function.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your career will see a different take in the first part of the day. You may crack a new job by clearing an interview or may win an appraisal. Some professionals may also succeed in accomplishing crucial assignments that may impact the financial stature of the organization. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up, and this will help you buy electronic appliances. Some females will renovate the house, and the second part of the day is also good to book flight tickets for a vacation abroad. You may win a legal battle over property, but the returns from previous investments, including stock, trade, and speculative business, will not be good. Businessmen should be careful while taking crucial monetary decisions today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. You should avoid junk food today. It is good to keep the official stress out of the home and spend more time with the family. Some females will prefer joining a gym or a yoga session to stay fit. Children may develop bruises while playing, but these won’t be serious.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)