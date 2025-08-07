Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: Positive outputs coming soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:16 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Both health and wealth are positive.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says you are jovial always

Explore different aspects of love and keep your partner content. Your commitment at work will give positive outputs. Have a smart financial plan as well.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the love issues and prefer spending more time with the lover. Some hiccups may exist at the job, but resolve them. Both health and wealth are positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Minor relationship-related hiccups may come up. Ego is a major factor that causes ruckus, and you should also avoid delving into the past. Talk openly and also provide personal space to your lover today. You may surprise the lover with a gift. The second part of the day is good to present the relationship to the parents. Married females need to be careful about going back to their ex-lover, as this will bring issues in their family life today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be questioned by a coworker. However, do not get upset over this. Instead, reply with your performance. Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Students may also succeed in getting admission to foreign universities. Businessmen should be careful while making investments in new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major wealth issue will be there. You are good at settling a financial dispute with a friend today. Some females will succeed in buying a vehicle or investing in real estate. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. Some natives will launch a new business today, which will also bring in fruitful results sooner.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, you are healthy today. However, it is good not to lift heavy objects casually, as accidents may happen. Some people may have pain in their joints, and seniors may complain about sleeplessness. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. Ensure you have more vegetables and fruits in your diet. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: Positive outputs coming soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On