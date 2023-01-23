Gemini Horoscope Today, January 23, 2023: A spiritual day ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The mountains may be calling you soon. This is a good day to travel to your favorite destination. They should also help you release some stress. Your professional life also would be good for the day. Petty politics of your colleagues would not be able to impact your mental peace and productivity. You can expect some appreciation for the work that you have done in your office. You are also likely to get a spiritual experience today. Your finances can also surprise you with some extra profit than you expected out of them. Property can be considered as an option to invest. Your family life would be good today, but you may face some inconveniences in your romantic life today.

Also Read Weekly Career Horoscope, January 23-29,2023

Gemini Finance Today

You can expect good finances today. Your bank balance is likely to improve. You need to take care while you are doing online transactions. Borrowing money would not be the best thing to do today.

Gemini Family Today

A family picnic may be helpful in solving the issues or misunderstandings that your family has lately developed. Make sure that you show respect to everyone in your family. Your attitude should be that of a leader and not a boss.

Gemini Career Today

You can expect job enrichment and appreciation of your work by your boss. Working smartly and staying away from the politics of your colleagues, would take you ahead in the corporate ladder.

Gemini Health Today

Stick to the diet plan that you have been following. Make sure that you get all the macronutrients in the appropriate amount. Adding micro nutrient supplements may help you with the health issues that you have been facing.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may have to struggle in your love life today. Today would not be a good day to propose to your crush. If you are in a relationship, make sure that you do not engage in unnecessary arguments with your partner.

Also Read Weekly Love and Relationship Horoscope, January 23-29,2023

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON