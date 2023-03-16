Gemini Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Tips for professional growth

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) A calm aura seems to be settled on your day today. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may experience tranquility as your mind relaxes. Physically challenging tasks can be fulfilled easily as you have the grit for it. Financially, a stable period of income can be expected. Business biggies may have an eye on those with start-ups. You may grow exponentially in your professional life. Multi-tasking and versatility are your two shining qualities that may help you succeed at work. These can be tumultuous times for your family. You may have to take extra care of the elderly as they can suffer from an ailment. The overall atmosphere at your home can be tensed. You may rely on the support of your partner. Love can be your only comfort during this time. Planning a weekend escape for a day can help you relieve stress.

Gemini Finance Today

Its time to lie low and wait for some lucrative opportunities. A business magnate may lurk up an interest in investing in your business. There are no excessive expenditures lined up for you. Employ this time to learn more about the financial market so that you can look for some investment opportunities later.

Gemini Family Today

Pluck up your courage and stand strong for your family. You may have to fight diseases and domestic strife at your home. Maintain a healthy and stress free atmosphere in your home to release the tension.

Gemini Career Today

Growth and novelty may be felt in your career. Your career progression will be heading towards the right direction. Freshers waiting for a big opportunity can get on a lucky streak as positive responses are awaited.

Gemini Health Today

Your health can be your biggest strength today. Your mind may feel extremely calm and composed. You may feel the mental strength to delve into spiritually rich discussions. Physical strength allies well with the mental capacity, giving you the leverage to perform well.

Gemini Love Life Today

Dependency on your partner for emotional comfort can be expected. It’s a good idea to have some meaningful conversations with your partner. Your love life may go on a smooth ride, welcoming some joyful moments ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

