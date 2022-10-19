Gemini Horoscope Today, October 19, 2022: Will you be recognised at work?

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Isn’t it highly disheartening when you put everything in your work, spend days to carve it efficiently and abide by the given rules but deserving applause doesn’t arrive at your door? That wouldn’t be the case anymore! Your dedication at work will be noticed today! Daily Astrological Prediction says, your bosses will appreciate your sincerity which will eventually motivate you to do better. If you are an intern, you will soon be hired as a full-time employee, given your seriousness at work. Engage in some physical activity as your body is in a good form and a workout would make you feel even better. Appreciate your fiancé! Most of the times we need someone to give us a metaphorical push that carries a high level of confidence and joy. Your partner needs that today. If you want the same you have to show them how it is done and it will shower upon you too.

Gemini Health Today

The proper diet is working out for you. You could feel your body transforming more efficiently. Continue the same and fall in love with yourself again!

Gemini Finance Today

It takes no time for money to get thinner. Have you been overspending lately? If yes, it’s time to put a limitation to it and understand your necessity. It barely takes a minute to let it go but in order to earn the same, you got to spend hours, days and months. Always remember that.

Gemini Career Today

A good day might arrive from a motivating remark from your boss or appreciation for your dedication at work. You will be receiving the same today. They are noticing you!

Gemini Family Today

If you are married and have a child, don’t be a distant parent. This will eventually affect them emotionally. Gift them the toy they have been asking for. You don’t have to wait for their birthday.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner is growing their adoration towards you! They completely admire your personality and way of dealing with a stressful situation. Prepare a special meal for them today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

