Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. Your handling of a professional situation may leave much to be desired. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. You will need to be quick on the academic front, before the pressure overwhelms you.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over an opposite number will succeed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Don’t be complacent where health is concerned. You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute.

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan on a long distance tour.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. Money may appear from a most unexpected quarter. An oversight at work can get you in all sorts of trouble. Attending a family get-together is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. Not keeping seniors informed may go against you and may even make you a scapegoat. You are likely to come into the firing line of spouse or parents for bad conduct. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one.

Love Focus: A former lover can come and haunt you, giving you sleepless nights.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Time is ripe to buy property. You will have to take initiative at work to see a project through. With parents away, some of you can breathe easy at home! Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. A challenge on the financial front can add to your tension. You may have to take your chances in a campus recruitment drive. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out, if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. You will need to utilise your money judiciously. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue and Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

At work, you will manage to have your way. Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. You will need to muster all your convincing powers to swing a deal in your favour. You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family elder. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet.

Love Focus: Difficulties are seen for the eligible in finding a life partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take more care of your health. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. You may be called upon to handle extra workload at work. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White & Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Strict dietary control is important. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the track. Those looking for suitable employment may need to resort to networking. You may not find any rest or relaxation at home due to some interruption or the other. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 1 & 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A minor ailment can aggravate, if neglected. Find ways to conserve money. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

