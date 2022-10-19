Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 19, 2022: It’s all about loving your family

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your career and family relations are right on track. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you are an employed individual, you are in the good words of your employer. They see you and your great working skills. A promotion is possible, given your good reputation at work. You have an excellent connection with your family. You have got the hold on maintaining the official and homely world altogether yet differently. You understand the assignment on how to divide your time and maintain harmony. Your efforts are going in the right direction. Your love life is in need of some effort. You have been contemplating the matters of the heart for way too long. Are you too afraid to express your feelings? Are you not sure about the next step? Understand where you stand in this aspect beforehand.

Scorpio Health Today

You are active and fit. You prefer maintaining a time table for your health. That is the reason why you are capable of maintaining the different worlds with ease.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a fine amount of money but you need more. Your expenses and inspired facilities are increasing with time. It’s about time to mail them regarding your raise.

Scorpio Career Today

Students, brace yourself for an internship in your dream company. This could help you vastly in attaining your future aspirations. Stay focused and determined.

Scorpio Family Today

Oh, your family loves you today! You know how to show love and appreciation to others. That is a quality in you that makes them admire your existence. Have some quality time!

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life seems to be slightly interrupted today. If you are in a relationship or in an one sided matter, engage in a heart to heart conversation. It is about time to be vocal about how you feel about them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

