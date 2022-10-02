Gemini Horoscope Today, October 2 , 2022: Good time for business deals

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) The day may bring new and deeper insight for some Gemini natives on issues that may be troubling them. Hard work and sincere efforts are likely to help in bringing necessary changes on the professional front. Some of you may get a promising opportunity to prove your mettle in a prestigious project in expert life. Gemini individuals may also succeed in generating a new source of income. Nearness to a romantic partner may prove comforting and reassuring for committed individuals. Before you embark on your adventure trip, plan and prepare each and everything. Any miscalculation may hinder your vacation plans. Gemini students facing academic difficulties should meditate daily to enhance their focus and concentration level. Some Gemini natives are likely to get a good bargain on a property and fulfil their dream of owning a house of their own. Something that you have done is likely to enhance your reputation in your social circle.

Gemini Finance Today New avenues of earning may help secure and stabilize the financial front for Gemini natives. Some relief is foreseen for those reeling under debt as an investment brings handsome returns. Businessmen can test new avenues through a new partnership. It is possible that the deal may turn out to be very successful.

Gemini Family Today You could be involved in a family celebration, and the domestic atmosphere is likely to be jovial. Whatever is happening around you may keep you in a happy state of mind. Gemini natives’ wish for change is expected to get fulfilled.

Gemini Career Today In professional matters, Gemini natives will be head and shoulders above others. It will be in your interest not to succumb to workplace pressure. Instead, delegate work or seek assistance from colleagues to complete the work on time. You may have to use your networking skills to get something you want.

Gemini Health Today Gemini individuals are likely to turn their attention to their health and benefit immensely. Your resolution to get back into shape will start showing excellent results. As far as possible, don’t skip meals today. Your body will need the nutrition to function well.

Gemini Love Life Today Close proximity with an exciting person can blossom into romance for some Gemini natives. The romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with your lover. Romantic prospects have never looked brighter for singles, so go forward and pair up as soon as possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

