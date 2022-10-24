Gemini Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Your losses may turn into profits

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Dear Gemini, you may keep a steady balance between your expenses and income. This may help you make more money out of your earning. Your losses may turn into profits, which may improve your financial status. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get introduced toa new partnership and this may grow your business. However, things may be difficult at home as many fronts may seem to open-up at the same time. You may need patience to make your own business or work plans. You may get help from your contacts. You may expect some changes in your place or position in the workplace in terms of promotion. Your team may support you to create success in the project, which may keep your spirit fresh.Gemini Finance Today Gemini, you may control your spending on unnecessary things and this may increase your savings. Your previous investment may begin to pay dividends starting today.

Gemini Family Today Family problems may continue to bother you. You may think of a change of location. Property problems may not seem to get solved soon. Children may find it difficult to commute to school. You may not understand how to solve all domestic issues.

Gemini Career Today Dear Gemini, your boss may be happy with your performance. You may get new job responsibilities through promotion. You may keep yourself busy in your work to avoid unnecessary conflicts in personal life. Your dedication at work may be good, you may be focused on your goals.

Gemini Health Today You may feel relaxed on the health front as your old ailment may slowly stop troubling you. You may deviate from allopathy to yoga and natural sciences to improve your condition. You may be happy not have any side-effects of medicines. Daily exercise may do wonders to your well-being.Gemini Love Life Today You may enjoy some romantic moments with your life partner, which may improve harmony in domestic life. If unmarried, then you may find a partner today. Love birds may enjoy quality moments. You may take an important decision about marriage with the help of friends.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

