Harvest Supermoon in September 2023: Check how this event bright in September skies

Astrological Supermoon Predicts Emotional Turmoil

Astrologers are attributing an upcoming supermoon, the last of the year, as the source of emotional upheaval this weekend. The Harvest Moon, set to illuminate the sky on Friday night, is said to bring turbulence, further intensified by the spring equinox. Intuitive astrologer Rose Smith advises caution in communication during this time of heightened emotions.

What is Harvest Supermoon?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Harvest Supermoon is a special full moon that happens in the fall, usually in September. It's called the "Harvest" moon because it's the one closest to the start of autumn.

What makes it extra special is that it appears bigger and brighter in the sky than a regular full moon. This happens because it comes closer to Earth in its orbit. People call it a "supermoon" when this occurs.

The Harvest Supermoon is important for farmers because it gives them more light in the evenings to work on their harvest. This is why it's called the "Harvest" moon. Even though "supermoon" isn't a scientific term, it's used a lot because people love to see these big and bright Full Moons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read What can you manifest during the last full moon of September 2023?

Two Celestial Events Collide

According to Smith, the convergence of the spring equinox (on September 23rd) and the super-bright Full Harvest Moon (on September 29th) creates a cosmic setup. The Harvest Supermoon, in fiery Aries, is associated with independence and the potential for conflict due to its association with Mars, the planet of war.

Impact on Relationships and Balance

Smith suggests that relationships may be a central theme during this period, calling for a balance between independence and emotional connections. The equinox signals new beginnings and is an opportune time for personal growth, making it crucial to find equilibrium amidst the emotional intensity.

Also Read Autumn Equinox in Libra impact your zodiac signs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smith advises individuals to focus on resolving inner conflicts and stresses the importance of self-care during this emotionally charged time.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a Full Moon is closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter.

Also Read What is Full Moon in Aries? And how it will impact your sun sign

How does the last Supermoon affect your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the first sign, you're a go-getter. This Superoon in your sign triggers your independence and fiery spirit. While it can bring conflicts, it's also a time for self-discovery. Be mindful of emotional outbursts, but don't compromise your authenticity. The spring equinox helps you find a balance between yourself and others. Consider updating your identity and appearance to reflect your true self. Reflect on cyclical patterns in your life, as they may hold valuable insights.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus, this Super moon stirs your inner world. It's a perfect time for self-reflection, meditation, and paying attention to dreams. Your intuition is heightened now. Explore your spiritual side and consider how you can live a more authentic life. Focus on self-care and well-being, and be open to unexpected intuitions. You might also feel more charitable or connect with those in need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your social circles are in the spotlight. Assess your friendships and networks. This supermoon may lead to changes in your hopes and dreams. Stay open to new people and opportunities. Seek emotionally fulfilling connections with like-minded individuals who share your beliefs. Embrace positive tweaks to your dreams and goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer, your career zone experiences some turbulence with this supermoon. Emotions may surface, especially regarding authority figures. Address past events and focus on your professional growth. Shine in a public role or on social media. Use this time to review your life direction. As the moon is your ruler, its effects may be pronounced; stay proactive and pamper yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, seek adventure and personal growth during this supermoon. Consider travelling or exploring new experiences. Your higher mind is active, encouraging intellectual pursuits. Philosophy or connecting with people from foreign cultures may captivate you. Balance personal freedom with meaningful connections. Embrace change and infuse fun into your life. Be open to romance and creative endeavours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo, it's time to assess investments and shared assets. Focus on financial security, taxes, and savings. Intimacy and emotions may come into play; address issues of the heart. Ensure your relationships are genuine. Pay attention to emotional triggers and take proactive steps. Divine guidance supports you now, leading to positive outcomes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, partnerships and relationships undergo changes. Balance independence with the needs of others. Embrace authenticity and self-sovereignty. Navigate the tension between personal desires and relationship harmony. Leverage your natural talent for balancing opposing energies. Connect meaningfully with others while cherishing your freedom.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, evaluate your daily routines and work habits. Embrace change and seek excitement. Health and well-being benefit from proactive measures. Consider a personal pampering session. Trust your intuition as hidden emotions may surface. Use this time for transformative self-reflection.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius, inject fun, leisure, and creativity into your life. Explore new horizons, possibly through travel. Pursue higher education or philosophy. Embrace change and be open to meeting new people who guide you. Romance and connections with children may play a role. Embrace your inner child.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, home and family matters are in the spotlight. Emotional issues may arise, but you can sidestep conflicts. Attend to home projects and family needs. Reorganize and revitalize your living space. Balance your personal needs with family obligations.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, expect emotional communication, especially in your local community or with distant family members. Focus on unique ideas and embrace opportunities for mental growth. Record your brilliant thoughts as they come fast. Balancing emotions and logic is key.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces, this supermoon enhances your intuition. Financial matters are in focus; stay cautious in spending. Values may shift, prioritizing other aspects over money. Listen to divine guidance and address your financial situation proactively. Embrace change for personal growth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON