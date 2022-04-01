Hindu New Year 2022: A special time for all zodiac signs

The Hindu New Year 2022 will start from Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi of Chaitra month occurring on April 2. This year is also generally known as Vikram Samvat 2079. Coincidentally, two big planets, Saturn and Jupiter will change their sign during the month of April. Both will be positioned in a favourable position - Saturn will travel to its most beloved sign Aquarius and Jupiter will transit into its own sign Pisces. Saturn will continue to bring the outcome of karma in our lives, while Jupiter will provide us with divine blessings to ward off negativity. Let us explore what different zodiac signs should expect in this Hindu New Year 2022.

Aries: It will bring a wave of positive outcomes in your lives. You will succeed in your academic endeavours. You will receive major financial growth due to investments. To achieve success, you will, however, need to put in more effort than you have in the past. A minor health concern connected to digestion could be present at this time.

Taurus: Luck will favour you in major aspects of your life. You will incur favourable outcomes in the field of career, and your professional life will bloom. You will be able to accumulate wealth and money. you will spend lavishly on your needs and wants. Also, you can establish good relations with your superiors. Those married can become parents.

Gemini: There will be positive changes in your lives. Students will attain desired results in their academic life. Job seekers will land the desired opportunity in their area of work. Some of you will be given favourable prospects to relocate to another country. Protect yourself from health problems such as acid reflux, joint pain, and cold and cough.

Cancer: Your level of confidence will increase and you will be able to get rid of several problems. Take care of your mother’s health. There will be several employment opportunities, which will help you earn a good fortune. Singles can expect to tie the knot this year. Those married will see an improvement in their relationship.

Leo: Students pursuing secondary education will incur desired success in their academic endeavours. It can lead to a good professional relationship with your seniors and bosses. This will directly impact your reputation at work and can increase the possibility of landing a promotion. Married couples will get rid of their marital woes and can plan to go on a trip with their spouse.

Virgo: Your financial condition will remain favourable and can give rise to new sources of income. At times, you can experience differences with family members. Students who aspire to further their studies by studying abroad will have a successful experience. As time passes, you will notice that the bond between you and your partner is getting more solid.

Libra: Any aspiration related to foreign land, job or education will get fulfilled. Those who are single may tie the knot. Working professionals will have financial success and smooth cash flow. Profits will skyrocket for those in the business world. Singles will meet their soul mate and will be able to establish a home. Take precautions to avoid stomach illnesses.

Scorpio: There can be a major improvement in your financial condition. A new job opportunity can knock on your door. Those facing recurring health problems will recover. It is possible that you and your partner will have little disagreements over insignificant concerns. You must, however, put your faith in your partnership and maintain your composure.

Sagittarius: Your marital life will undergo major improvements as a result of which, you will enjoy marital bliss. New sources of employment will come to light. Students will gain the outcome of their hard work and those preparing for competitive exams will feel capable of exceeding their expectations. Marriage is on the cards for some of you.

Capricorn: This year will prove to be favourable for your career finances. Students need to work extra hard to achieve their goals. You are advised to maintain good relations with your family members and not get into an argument over petty issues. For lovebirds, this will be a favourable time and they can plan to take their relationship to the next level.

Aquarius: This year will be a good one in terms of finances. It will assist you in achieving success in your endeavours by providing you with wonderful riches. Avoid being impulsive while making decisions, and avoid allowing other people's opinions to affect your choices. Both in the workplace and in business, there will be tremendous success.

Pisces: You will continue to have financial success. Stars will assist you in developing positive working relationships with your co-workers. It is possible that you will be promoted and receive a coveted raise. Students who study for competitive tests will do admirably in their exams and pass with flying colours. For married natives, this year will be a blessing in disguise.

