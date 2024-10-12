Horoscope for 12 October 2024: Stars predict luck for these zodiacs today

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August) With the Moon in Capricorn, you're stepping into the spotlight, Leo! After waiting patiently, it's your moment to shine again, just like the star you were born to be. Stars predict luck for these zodiacs on October 12, 2024.

The universe is pushing you to show off your skills and remind everyone who's in charge. Whether it's a fun hobby or taking the lead at work, you're ready to impress!

Romance, hobbies, and fun are front and centre today, and you're feeling playful, flirty, and — yes — irresistible. All eyes are on you, which is exactly how you like it. You might start a new hobby, plan a date night, or even treat yourself to something nice.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Hold tight because your relationships are about to get interesting! Whether it's personal or professional connections, they'll be at the heart of your life in the next few days, setting the mood.

You're always up for a real, honest conversation, so don't be surprised if things heat up in a good way. You'll crave deeper connections — whether you're whispering sweet words or getting into a serious debate. After all, you're not one for shallow relationships!

Emotions are running wild, much like one of your spontaneous trips. You'll need to find a balance between your love for freedom and the need for commitment. You may feel extra social, charming everyone around you, but also have the urge to turn your space into a cozy retreat.

Today, you're in full adventurer mode when it comes to self-discovery! And in love, you're ready to show off that relationships don't have to be boring! If you're partnered, it's all about power couple vibes. If you're single, someone with a free spirit might just catch your eye. With all this relationship magic, you/re hitting the jackpot today.