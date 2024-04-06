All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 06, 2024 (File Photo)

Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. A chance to profit from a deal may show the signs of fizzling out. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove to be fatigue. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: Romantic life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Some of you will fight an infection successfully. The probability of losing something expensive or important is high. Professionally, you are likely to forge confidently ahead. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Stars for travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. This is a good opportunity to get an upper hand on the professional front. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. Certain outstanding matters about the property will be decided in your favour. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. A financial crisis looms on the horizon. Accolades are in store for those in a government job. The success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. You can enjoy a drive out to the countryside. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. You are likely to master the art of remaining within your means and prosper!

Love Focus: Organizing something just to meet your lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Getting a loaned amount back may become an uphill task. Help from co-workers in a time-consuming task will be forthcoming at work. Homemakers can find the day enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: You will not be found wanting in rekindling your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. The financial situation may become worrisome for some. Things look up on the professional front as you bag a prestigious assignment. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Good earnings will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Junk food is best avoided if you want to retain good health. Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. The time is ripe for implementing whatever you have planned for on the professional front. You can irritate a family member by being mentally someplace else! Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress a lover with your soft demeanour.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

The routine will keep you in good health. A timely piece of advice may help strengthen your financial position. Getting unfairly treated by a senior at work cannot be ruled out. Family tensions will soon be replaced by peace and tranquillity at home. Travelling together will help instil a sense of togetherness. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercise. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. Your initiative on the social front is likely to initiate an exciting chain reaction.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Living frugally, but not much-hampering quality of life, is likely to save a lot. The urge to overspend needs to be curbed, as a cash crunch is expected. You are likely to move ahead on the professional front in leaps and bounds. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with your lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Maintaining a daily routine will keep you in good health. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Higher-ups are certain to favour you on the professional front. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: The lover will live up to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. The pace of work may get slowed due to distractions. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Tapping your potential will be important to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink