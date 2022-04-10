Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Switch to the saving mode on the financial front. Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Marriage or some celebration in the family may get you happily involved. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible. Friends are likely to bring succour to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Nothing can deter you from achieving your aim, as you are not afraid of risks.

Love Focus: Something that you do or say may offend lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You can be a bit careful in spending your money to avoid upsetting your budget. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. A family event may get you totally involved. Curb your tendency to over speed while driving as stars appear unfavourable. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Some ups and downs on the financial front are indicated. Some ups and downs on the financial front are indicated. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Chances of missing a family function cannot be ruled out for some. A fun trip is possible. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. Great excitement is in store for youngsters.

Love Focus:A suitable match may be found for those eligible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Discuss with others before putting money in a housing society. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not succeed, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. A few reverses on the business front cannot be ruled out for some. You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places.

Love Focus: Time has come inch closer to the one you have taken a fancy for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. You will need to save for the rainy day, so handle your finances well. A prestigious task comes your way on the professional front. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Home loan applied for by some is likely to get sanctioned. Those facing job interviews may fail to impress and may be left struggling. Health will not pose any problems for you. Your near and dear ones will prove supportive and remain upbeat about your achievements. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will go a long way in strengthening your bonds with the other half.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. Wise investments will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. Some of you can become serious about owning property. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conserving money at this point in time will be important. You can be commended for salvaging a situation going out of control at work. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, you will have to remain in saving mode for some more time. You may have to put extra hours at work just to clear the backlog. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Today, love and care is likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones. Travelling with a youngster is on the cards for some. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A long drive with lover is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)