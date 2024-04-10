Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. The financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle. The family will be supportive and look after your needs. Overseas trips cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Luck is on your side if you are preparing for an exam or competition.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Love Focus: Finding love in a most unusual place cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will manage to control your urge to binge and eat right. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. You can be nominated to an important post in your official capacity. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market.

Love Focus: The lover may seem off mood, so give him or her space.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

This is the time of your life when you feel fit and nice. You will be able to raise funds for something important. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded by those who matter. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relatives. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find your beloved a bit distant, so rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

The irregular routine may not benefit you on the fitness front. Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with a lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. Good sales talk is likely to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. More than expected expenditure threatens to get you in the red. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organizing. There is a fair chance of finalizing the sale of a property. Aacademically, you won’t have much to worry about.

Love Focus: An irritating habit of yours may become a sure shot turn-off for a lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. Adding to your skills is likely and will prove an asset on the professional front. You may take it upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. Those going abroad will have fun travelling. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Street food may not agree with your system and may make you unwell. Unplanned expenses may have to be borne by you, so get ready for it. You may not be able to justify a delay in not meeting the deadline at work. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element. You may be tasked to organise something on the social front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. You are likely to be way ahead of others on the professional front. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you!

Love Focus: Romance proves to be a great stress-buster!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Red

Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. Luck favours you on the financial front. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Neglect on the health front may prove dear. Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. Someone in a position of authority may manipulate you. You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. An opportunity to study abroad may slip away, if not seized in time. Investing in people is likely to bring you onto the social centre stage.

Love Focus: Making plans together with your lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness. Steady income from savings may come in handy for child’s tuitions. This is a wonderful day as regards your career is concerned. Doing up the house is possible for some homemakers. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White