Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 11, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keeping a tab on expenses will be important. A new official venture on the horizon will require you to plan carefully. Mental tensions may manifest as bodily ailments and call for mental calm. Family is likely to encourage you to realise your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Prepare well for a long journey, if you want to travel comfortably. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. Read more

Love Focus: Spouse may accuse you of not sharing a responsibility.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don’t put money in buying things that are not of immediate use. Stick to a simple diet to remain healthy. There is a likelihood of reshuffling at work. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. You may have something important handed over to you on a platter on the academic front. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. Read more

Love Focus: Eligible are likely to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Shelling out money for a repair job that has gained urgency is possible. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. You may find yourself hard pressed for time on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Romance rocks for some today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. You are likely to handle a job at work most competently. You may get accused of high-handedness regarding a family matter. Travel, but don't take an unwilling passenger along! There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you may seek the chance of introducing lover to your family to take your affair to the next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Don't invest in any scheme without going into the details. Business persons may find the day profitable. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. You may have to juggle travel and office today. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. Read more

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may get envious of someone’s luck on the monetary front. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. Road users will need to be alert while travelling. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen. Read more

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may get envious of someone’s luck on the monetary front. You may become a victim of office politics and suffer. You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. Be particular with whom you travel or give lift to in your vehicle. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property. Read more

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attracted to you!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Many ups and downs are likely to be encountered by those playing the stocks. This is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. A business trip may be needed to refresh old contacts. Read more

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may fascinate you and lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A loan given to someone may be returned. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. You may resent someone’s ways in the family, but it is best to ignore. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front. Those wanting to unwind will find the home atmosphere most conducive. Read more

Love Focus: Spending time together is foreseen for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. An enjoyable time may be expected by those on a visit to their near and dear ones. You will need to be more alert while driving. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts. Read more

Love Focus: Better times are foreseen for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Something new for the house may be bought, but guard against wasteful expenditure. You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This will help you achieve immense mental satisfaction at work. Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. A get-rich-quick scheme may tempt you and make you lose money. Improving the foul mood of an elder will help bring harmony back on the home front. You will need to reduce your frequency of travel to come back to normal. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

