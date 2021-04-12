Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Offers on the property front may start coming now. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated. A wrong medicine can cause problems, so take care. Financial terms for a transaction are likely to be settled. Those looking for suitable employment can land a dream job. Your achievements can get parents and the family all excited. Keep some margin for reaching your destination while travelling by road.

Love Focus: You may feel let down by lover not honoring a commitment on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in charge at work can punch holes in the task allotted to you and make you start all over again. Whatever you had planned for on the family front may not go as per your wish. There is much enjoyment in store for those travelling to meet someone close. Someone is out to help you, so do not miss out on showing your gratitude. Regular workouts will help you in keeping fit. Money is likely to grow through wise investments.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may ring for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. Several opportunities for earning are likely to come your way, but you need to seize them. A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. You can neglect family in your rush to achieve something big. Someone may invite you for an interesting journey. Discussing property matters with someone knowledgeable is okay but takes your own call.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent day to set out for it. You can opt for doing something social to raise cash for a cause. You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. Go for less lucrative options if you fear losing money. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organizing a do at your place.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. This is not the day to demand favours on the work front. You will have to make the domestic environment tranquil if you want to enjoy a relaxing time. Travelling will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Be careful and avoid being negligent on the academic front. Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is certainly a positive day for you on the social front. You may want to experiment with something new on the health front and it shall work well for you. This is a fine time to apply from a car loan as chances of it getting sanctioned look bright. This is a favorable day for completing pending jobs on the professional front. You may be required to meet the demand of a family youngster. Be careful if travelling a long-distance by road.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. You are likely to experience a few hiccups in a new start-up. Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. Your performance on the academic front will need improvement.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love but in their own way!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Progress is foreseen in whatever you take up today. Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, so focus on dietary control too. Good advice by a friend can make a big difference to your earning. Professionals will need to broaden their client base. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Someone can force you to accompany him or her to a place you are reluctant to go. A lot of paperwork regarding a property needs to be done, before you can call it your own.

Love Focus: Romantic life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. A good job opportunity can slip out of your hands, if you are not quick enough to seize it. You may find it difficult to follow the advice of a family elder. A break from work may be converted into a short, but exciting, vacation by some.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your moments with someone special.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the day when you can expect luck to favor you. You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. Money will be no problem as earning stabilizes. The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work may not be to your liking. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. An exciting excursion or an expedition is in store for some youngsters. A property may begin to give good returns.

Love Focus: Lovers will take time off for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. Controlling excesses will help you remain fit. A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises to make you financially secure. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavors. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. It will be fun to travel with your near and dear ones today. You will need to keep a check on property rented out by you.

Love Focus: Thoughts of getting even with someone will make it difficult for you to keep your mind at rest.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to achieve something big on the social front through family support. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time. There is a good chance of acquiring a piece of property. A special day is foreseen for those looking for a lucky break. You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. Financial uncertainty can be expected in some investments made in the past. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging, but exciting assignment.

Love Focus: Love and concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

