Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

You will manage your finances well to save for something important. Excellent health is indicated for some. You will find your initiatives at work bringing positive results. Meeting distant relations in a family get-together will be fun. Some of you can plan a joint family outing. Chance of reaping rich rewards in a lucrative investment is possible. Something you do on the social front will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive response soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Health may become your priority at this juncture. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. There is a good chance of meeting someone important who will help you with your career. You are likely to go out of your way to help out a friend or relation and win a lot of praise. A property deal may soon be signed.

Love Focus: A romantic outing promises much enjoyment.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Property owners may think on the lines of construction. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means. You will maintain the right attitude for tackling additional work. You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to remain fit.

Love Focus: You may get the courage to express your love for someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Magenta

Be careful not to overstrain on the fitness front. A good day faces you at work, as work progresses smoothly. Financial management may steer you smoothly regarding taxes. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. This is a good day for buying property. A favourable phase of your life begins, so make the most of it!

Love Focus: Spending time with lover proves most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Tough competition at work will encourage you to put in your best. Money you have been trying to recover may take some more time to materialize. It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather to get correct guidance. Steering clear of excesses will be the key to your perfect health. Changes in your schedule or travel plans cannot be ruled out and may prove harassing. This is the best time to express yourself creatively.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon, so have a plan handy!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

You are likely to receive good returns from an investment. You may get the chance to buy expensive items or jewelry at bargain price. There will be no complaints as far as health is concerned. A visit to an exciting event may keep you in an excited state today. A matter related to academics may be taken up by some. You can find your senior in a happy mood today. A new colleague will give you a helping hand at work. Those looking for sponsors for some event can expect a positive response.

Love Focus: You and lover will remain on the same frequency to enjoy time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work.

Your achievement can make the family proud. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. You will be able to wrap up a lot of work on the professional front by your efficiency. Opting for a safe investment will be a step in the right direction. Your near and dear ones are likely to make you the centre of attention, so enjoy the limelight!

Love Focus: Still some more delay is foreseen for those desperately seeking love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Your quest for perfection is likely to bring in some positive changes in you. A good deed done to someone on the social front may be returned.

You may need to travel at a short notice today. You are likely to find things in your favor on the professional front. Be careful of how much you invest and in what on the financial front. You can expect a good time today, especially at home.

Love Focus: You will need to plan something nice with partner to enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Suitable opening for freshers may materialize. This is the day to start something new at home. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated. A long journey is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property. A profitable situation is about to develop on the professional front that is likely to enhance your bank balance.

Love Focus: A friend or colleague is likely to become your soul mate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to go in for acquiring something new. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. An out of town journey will be most welcome and help you in enjoying the beauty of unspoilt nature. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. Whatever is your aim, you must make yourself worthy of it to achieve it.

Love Focus: Much sharing and caring promises to bring your love life back on the rails.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder. A youngster going astray may need to be grounded for some time. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. There are times you regret certain decisions in your life, but remember everything happens for the good. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spending time together draws you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Red

Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front. Financially, you are likely to do well. You may remain busy with additional work today. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market.

Love Focus: Good news can be expected on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow