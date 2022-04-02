Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are set to grow financially stronger. Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. You are likely to initiate something on the professional front that will prove beneficial in the long run. Family life brings immense joy. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not see eye-to-eye with lover over some issue.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of making it to the next grade look favourable for the salaried. You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. Your feelings may be hurt by someone’s refusal to extend you a loan. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love blossoms as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right. You will be able to raise funds for something important. Your efficiency is likely to be praised at work by those who matter. Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A contract that you are after will be yours, if you play your cards well. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. More than expected expenditure threatens to get you in the red. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Good showing is maintained on the academic front. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a good day to project a request to a senior on the professional front. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. You will need to avoid distractions while driving as stars appear bad. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. Family may not have time for you today. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Catering to someone who has come on a visit will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work. Exercise promises to keep you in good health. Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. You may not be in speaking terms with someone in the family or in your friends’ circle. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. A property may become a bone of contention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to improve a personal situation by reviewing things from a fresh perspective.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Past investments will make you feel financially secure. Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. Disinterest will be apparent in a task assigned to you on the professional front. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: If you are in a mood for romance, you will not be disappointed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. You are likely to be way ahead of others on the professional front. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Some of you are likely to feel much fitter than before. Some anxious moments on the professional front may unsettle you. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. A noble act on your part will get the attention it deserves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to find love and cherish it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. You can be nominated to an important post in your official capacity. Health remains good through your own efforts. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Travelling with friends will be fun today. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front. Your reputation as a helpful and considerate person is set to rise on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love are assured immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. You will feel much energetic and active today. Improvement in financial situation is foreseen. Homemakers can involve themselves in improving the home environment. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front assures total bliss.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)