Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio born person, your honesty and loyalty can win anybody’s heart at instant. You stay true and faithful to your relationships till the time you find it mandatory and when you stop receiving the same love and affection in return, you can turn bitter and hold resentment and grudge in your heart to an extreme level. Though, you wish the good for everyone around, you can still at times get misinterpreted for being overly secretive and mysterious. Today, as per your stars and planetary reflections, it is best advised to you that channelize your vast stream of energy in the right direction without getting distracted in the mid way. Meeting with an old friend is also a possibility.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your stock exchange trading is getting better day by day and your profits will soon being to reflect in your bank account. Make merry as you can also finish up a long pending financial deal.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family life is also going good for today and your family members can stay engaged in the festivities and celebrations of an upcoming event. You may also feel like to participate and might shake a leg too.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career graph is pacing at a slow speed but you shall not worry as the “slow and steady wins the race” and this is what applies to your professional life as now. Stay focused.

Scorpio Health Today

You must take all of your prescribed medicines on time and do not forget to stay committed to your fitness regime. Doing so will benefit your health and fitness in the long run.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You and your partner or spouse is up for some romantic celebration. It may happen that you both get an invite for an anniversary or birthday celebration of a close family member and you both shall have a good time together.



Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

